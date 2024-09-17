Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Cut to “Sell” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARR. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.30.

TSE:ARR opened at C$11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$362.71 million, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 250.01, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.96. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.85.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. Research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0539234 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

