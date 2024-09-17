American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AHR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $24.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

