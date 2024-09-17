American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in American International Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

