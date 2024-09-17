Analysts’ New Coverage for September 17th (AEM, AR, BGI, BIOL, CETX, CHCI, CNET, CONN, CPST, DELL)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 17th:

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

