Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $10.73

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

