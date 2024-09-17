Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $45.33

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

