Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Insider Acquires C$233,141.70 in Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 8.3 %

CVE APM opened at C$1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.18.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3779528 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

