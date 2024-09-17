Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 4.64% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

