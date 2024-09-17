Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,929 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 2.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

