Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $1.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00040041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.