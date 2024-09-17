Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.70 and last traded at $216.38. Approximately 12,187,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 60,632,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

Apple Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,787,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

