Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 6.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.96. 108,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 491,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $565.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

