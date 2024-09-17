Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Down 22.3% in August

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 17,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. ARM has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

