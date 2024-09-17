ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Gap Down to $13.30

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $12.98. ARS Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 81,271 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $5,528,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,385,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 933,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,032 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

