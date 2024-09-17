Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

