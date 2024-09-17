Arvest Trust Co. N A Makes New $20.68 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.