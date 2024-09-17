Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 9,349 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

