Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $142.62. 402,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,808. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

