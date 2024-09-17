AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 28,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

