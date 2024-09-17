Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Atkore Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. Atkore has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atkore will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

