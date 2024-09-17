Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Hovde Group

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Hovde Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 690,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,902,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

