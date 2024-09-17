Auckland International Airport Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Auckland International Airport Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Auckland International Airport has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $26.56.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
