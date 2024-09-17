Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auddia Price Performance

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

