AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.6 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AOCIF remained flat at $10.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

