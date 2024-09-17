Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 164,609 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.