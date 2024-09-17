AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Up 0.7 %

LON AJOT opened at GBX 138.98 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £195.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1 year low of GBX 103.75 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.85.

Get AVI Japan Opportunity alerts:

About AVI Japan Opportunity

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.