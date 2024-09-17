AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity (LON:AJOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from AVI Japan Opportunity’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AVI Japan Opportunity Trading Up 0.7 %
LON AJOT opened at GBX 138.98 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £195.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. AVI Japan Opportunity has a 1 year low of GBX 103.75 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.90). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.85.
About AVI Japan Opportunity
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AVI Japan Opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.