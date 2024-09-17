Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

