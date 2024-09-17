Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,013.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $170.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

