Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
