Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $26.13 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174,634 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 579,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 497,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

