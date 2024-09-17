Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $59.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $59,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.