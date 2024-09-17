Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 489,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPD stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

