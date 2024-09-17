Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

