Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 559,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Azenta by 107.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 433.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 59,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,783,000 after acquiring an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 1.0 %

AZTA stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.