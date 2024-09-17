B2Gold’s (BTG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE BTG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 1,641,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 282,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,311,970 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,912,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

