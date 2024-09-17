Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $37.72.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.