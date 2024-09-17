Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $37.72.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
