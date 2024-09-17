Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BANC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.13. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,192,000 after buying an additional 1,582,941 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,183 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

