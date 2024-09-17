Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8456 per share by the bank on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Bancolombia has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 205,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.