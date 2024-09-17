Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.52

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 143308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

