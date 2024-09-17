Band Protocol Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001861 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $169.37 million and $4.68 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,077,967 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

