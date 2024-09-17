Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,044,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 20,584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
About Bank of Communications
