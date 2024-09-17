Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,044,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 20,584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of BKFCF stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.