BarnBridge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.97 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and $612,895.19 worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,459 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

