Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 423,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 534,438 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 32,250 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

