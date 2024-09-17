Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $41.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:BAX opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after buying an additional 462,239 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,263,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

