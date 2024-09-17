Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 158 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 100.26 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.28 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.74). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.83. The firm has a market cap of £158.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10,026.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

