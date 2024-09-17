Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0541 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $361.54 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.77 or 0.03909031 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,257,379 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,557,379 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

