B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $714.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

