BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.05.

BMRN stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,790,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,988,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

