BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. BioNTech traded as high as $131.49 and last traded at $130.46, with a volume of 696530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.47.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

