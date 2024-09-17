Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.09 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,165.38 billion and approximately $29.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $58,990.95 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $312.47 or 0.00529687 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031053 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00078902 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,755,306 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.